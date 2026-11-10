The Interpreter

Diplomacy, explained.

Combo of the three leaders

The optics of such a meeting – even if a photo-op is the only result – might backfire against China, and Beijing seems to be aware of this risk (Joyce N. Boghosian/White House, Ricardo Stuckert/Palácio do Planalto, Sergei Bobylev, TASS/Kremlin)

Yalta 2.0: A Trump-Xi-Putin summit has little upside for Beijing

A trilateral summit lets Washington look powerful, but it could cost Beijing dearly with Europe.

Lowy Institute

Newsletters

Subscribe to The Informer for monthly expert analysis, and to Events for advance notice of visiting world leaders and distinguished guests.

Newsletters

You may unsubscribe from Lowy Institute newsletters at any time. For information on our privacy practices and how to unsubscribe, see our Privacy Policy.