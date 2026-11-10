Yalta 2.0: A Trump-Xi-Putin summit has little upside for Beijing

Beijing also seems to be aware that such a meeting could ruin its already deteriorating relationship with Europe. Even if only symbolic rather than substantive in nature, the very fact of providing the space for the trilateral meeting would reinforce the perception that China is helping to bypass Europe in discussions on issues crucial to its future, especially on the war in Ukraine.

Over the past year, Europe has been going through a rapid process of coming to terms with the systemic nature and scale of the “second China shock”, with China’s industrial overcapacity flooding the European market, risking its deindustrialisation. Unlike the first shock after China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation, this one involves advanced, security-relevant products such as electric vehicles, solar panels, advanced machinery and telecoms.

The numbers are quite telling: according to local reports (Opens in new window), EU trade deficit with China hit a record €425 billion in 2025, with €87 billion lost from European industry because of unfair competition with China. The Federation of German Industries (BDI) has branded the situation “critical” (Opens in new window). In October, France and Germany – two major players for years divided on their respective China policies – called for a new tool (Opens in new window) allowing the EU to immediately restrict China’s access to the European single market. The continent is feeling the squeeze, and it is preparing for a protracted period of economic competition, and even potentially a trade war with Beijing. And what China needs is continued, relatively unimpeded entry to that market, where it can continue to channel its industrial overcapacity with relatively few obstacles so far.

In the context of the potential trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, Beijing should know that it could easily antagonise Europe even further, pushing it further down the escalatory path. This has been acknowledged by Chinese analysts and commentators, such as Wang Wen from Renmin University, who noted that a trilateral dialogue would deepen “strategic anxiety” (Opens in new window) in Europe and among other close partners of the US such as Japan.

It will be a very difficult balancing act to deconflict the interests of all three parties involved. Russia wants the recognition that comes with the format, the US wants arms control, while China would not mind the broker image but without any actual costs or concessions associated with the demands of either of the powers. If the meeting takes place, it will most likely focus on reiterating the positions of the three countries involved rather than seeking concrete solutions to the problems they face.